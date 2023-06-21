Victims of fatal Elburn crash identified as Indiana residents

Two Indiana residents have been identified as the victims of a fatal car crash in Elburn on June 18.

According to a news release from Kane County Coroner Rob Russell’s office, the victims have been identified as Adriana Marquez, 29, and Tomas Vargas, Jr., 34, both of South Bend, Ind. Autopsies were performed on June 20, with the preliminary cause of death being multiple injuries due to an automobile accident.

Toxicology samples were collected at the time of the autopsies and sent to a forensic laboratory.

Police were called to a possible transformer or field fire in the area of North Main Street and Walker Drive in Elburn about 3 a.m. June 18, where they found a damaged ComEd power pole and a small fire in the grass below it, according to a news release from the Elburn Police Department.

Officers identified damage on the wooden pole being consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

Officers began looking for a damaged vehicle and found a 2004 Honda Pilot SUV in an adjacent farm field. It appeared that the Honda was traveling south on Route 47 and rolled over several times after the initial crash, according to the release.

The victims were found laying in different locations in the field between the crash site and the final location of the vehicle. It appeared that both were ejected from the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is cooperating with the Elburn Police Department in their ongoing investigation of this incident.