Geneva residents have two options for old waste stickers

GENEVA – With Geneva’s new LRS garbage contract scheduled to start July 1, residents have two options for how to deplete their existing supply of old waste stickers, officials said in a news release.

The current light blue stickers with an expiration date of June 30, 2023, will be accepted by LRS for an additional month through July 31, 2023.

Residents also may exchange stickers that have a June 30, 2023, expiration date for new stickers in-person through Aug. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Public Works, 1800 South St. or from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Finance Department, 15 S. First St.

Stickers cannot be exchanged at participating retail locations.

Stickers are swapped on a one-for-one basis and have no cash value.

Please note the new stickers expiration date June 30, 2028, may not be used before July 1, and general sales of the new stickers will not commence until the week of July 3.

The Geneva City Council approved a new five-year refuse deal June 5 with LRS, the city’s current refuse provider, according to the release.

Collection days and services are remaining the same as part of the new contract. Residents can keep disposing of trash with a “pay as you throw” user-base model using waste stickers or continue subscribing to their existing LRS garbage cart.

Customers also will keep using their existing recycling carts as normal.

Refuse collection will be delayed one day later than normal the week of July 3 due to the Independence Day holiday. The normal Thursday-Friday schedule will resume the following week.

More information about Geneva’s new garbage rates and existing refuse services, which include yard waste pickup, a food scrap program and electronics recycling can be found on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Questions can be directed to LRS customer service at 844-633-3577 or via email to service@LRSrecycles.com.