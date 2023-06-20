How Swede it is! Geneva’s Swedish Days opens Wednesday

GENEVA – Välkolmmen!

From craft beer to meatball sandwiches, Geneva’s Got Talent performances and a carnival, Swedish Days in Geneva kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual summer festival packs a lot of entertainment, activities, sales and food.

The festival opens at noon with food booths benefiting nonprofits that include meatball and Italian beef sandwiches from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva, roasted corn and turkey legs from the Knights of Columbus, brats and corn dogs from Geneva Lions Club and Swedish sausage from the United Methodist Church of Geneva.

The craft beer tent opens at noon at James Street west of Third Street and the carnival in the courthouse parking lot opens at 2 p.m.

“At 4:30 p.m., the Swedish American Children’s Choir will lead a processional of Swedish dressed people, Swedish instruments, music and the flag,” Chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush said. “They will perform for an hour, sing and dance and invite audience participation.”

The nightly entertainment on the Third Street main stages features several first-time bands, Rush said.

Sushi Roll, playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, describes itself as “high-energy dance music and rock ’n’ roll swagger.”

No Turn on Red, a horn-driven funk band, will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m., described as a high-powered 12-piece show band. The Student Body will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by Generation at 7 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Geneva Park District will host Angels’ Cheer and Poms Team, the Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers and the Sunset Dance Academy on the Main Stage.

At 7 p.m., the park district will host the semifinals of Geneva’s Got Talent, a cooperative contest between the district and the Chamber. The finals are presented at 5 p.m. Thursday.

More than 30 local shops will be participating in Moonlight Madness on Thursday, staying open until 8 p.m. or later. These include Peaceful Parlor, 212 S. Third St.; The Royal Wren, 11 S. Third St.; Geneva Winery, 426 S. Third St.; The Coffee Drop Shop, 227 S. Third St. in the Berry House; and Inluro – formerly Scentcerely Yours – 211 W. State St.

Kids’ Day is Friday, including a parade and face painting. The United Methodist churches of Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles will host painting kindness rocks.

From 9 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday, the Geneva Park District will host Cosmic Golf Night at Stone Creek Miniature Golf in Wheeler Park with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

The Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St., will host a Swedish pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Swedish Days usually ends Sunday after the annual parade at 1 p.m. that starts on Anderson Boulevard, but Rush said the parade was shortened this year and events will continue.

“That allows for people to get downtown for a corn dog or a turkey leg,” Rush said. “The carnival goes until 5 p.m.”

On Sunday the craft beer tent will be open until 4 p.m., the Swedish Cottage Walk at Good Templar Park will continue to 4 p.m. and Viking Ship tours there will continue to 4:30 p.m.

A full schedule is available online at genevachamber.com.