Construction on new water main to begin this week on North Street in Elburn

Construction is set to begin on a new water main on East North Street between Route 47 and First Street in Elburn on Thursday.

According to the village, during construction, westbound traffic on North Street between Route 47 and First Street will be prohibited and no parking will be allowed. Sidewalks and pedestrian access to businesses will remain open.

The water main is scheduled to be completed by July 7. Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and possibly Saturday.

The construction project is part of the village’s 2023 Street Program, which is set for July and August. Notifications regarding the street program will be provided to residents before construction.

Residents may experience the following during construction of the water main: brief periods of water loss and discolored water, boil orders, road closures, temporary driveway closures, construction traffic and noise, on-street parking restrictions and minor travel delays.

For information about the project and for a map, visit the village’s website.