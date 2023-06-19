Batavia United Methodist Church to celebrate retiring pastor

Batavia United Methodist Church will host a retirement celebration for Pastor Cynthia Anderson at the end of its Sunday, June 25 worship service. This will be followed by a reception in church’s fellowship hall. The service and celebration is open to all.

Anderson is retiring as a United Methodist Church pastor. Prior to her nine years as senior pastor at Batavia United Methodist Church, Anderson served as an associate pastor at Barrington United Methodist Church in Barrington and an assistant pastor at Bethany United Methodist Church in Itasca.

She received her Master of Divinity degree and Ph.D in theology from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary. Anderson and her husband Bruce will retire to Northern Michigan.

For more information, contact the church office at 630-879-7060.