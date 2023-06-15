St. Charles officials set to approve second animal hospital on Route 64

St. Charles Planning and Development Committee members recommended approval Monday night of development plans for another animal hospital on Route 64, just west of Randall Road.

The preliminary unit development plans will go before City Council for approval at their next meeting on June 19.

Luigi Randazzo, vice president of architecture and co-founder of Keystone Planning and Design, filed an application April 12 to develop River West Animal Hospital on the property at 2377 W. Main St.

Site map for River West Animal Hospital being considered by the city for development at 2377 W Main St. in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by City of St. Charles)

The proposed site is directly across Route 64 from Loyal Companions Animal Hospital and Pet Resort, located at 2312 W Main St.

According to the application, the proposed animal hospital’s main service offering will be walk-in urgent and wellness veterinary care.

St. Charles Plan Commission members also recently recommended approval of the development at a May 16 meeting.

The animal hospital would be located on a 1.3 acre lot of former farmland on the south side of Route 64 with Firestone Tire to the east, Rental Max to the west and the Fox River Harley-Davidson to the south.

The property is owned by Thomas Zylstra of Zylstra Farms, LLC and Zylstra Harley-Davidson. The lot is one of 10 in the Zylstra PUD, approved in 2005, which encompasses 35 acres west of Randall Road between Route 64 and Oak Street.

Artist renderings of proposed River West Animal Hospital which would be constructed at 2377 W Main St. in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by Keystone Planning and Design)

The applicant is proposing a 6,000-sq. ft., 26 ft., one-story building that will front Route 64 with parking on the west and south sides of the building. It will be accessed by the existing private drive that connects Route 64 with Oak Street to the south.

Building plans call for a reception and waiting area, exam rooms, treatment spaces and an outdoor pet relief area that will be fenced and monitored by staff.

The planned hours of operation for the animal hospital are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.