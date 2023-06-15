Batavia United Way seeking volunteers for Day of Action June 21

Batavia United Way is seeking volunteers for the annual Day of Action on Wednesday, June 21.

According to a news release from Batavia United Way, Day of Action invites volunteers of all ages to rally together around important issues.

“United Way relies on the caring power of our volunteers to make communities strong during our annual Day of Action. We are committed to making a difference and working to improve the health, education and financial stability of members of this community,” Executive Director, Kathy Evangelista said in the release. “This year’s effort will help make the recreation spaces at The Batavia Apartments more user- friendly and beautiful by clearing debris and brush and planting seeds.”

Through Day of Action and throughout the year, Batavia United Way volunteers can be a part of community-wide work to fulfill critical needs from meal distribution to tutoring, support programs for senior citizens and more, according to the release.

Contact Batavia United Way at info@bataviaunitedway.org or 630-977-2780 to learn more about Batavia United Way’s work or to participate in Day of Action.

You can register for Day of Action here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e48a9a623aafc1-dayofaction#/ .