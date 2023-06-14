Sugar Grove residents learn more about new development proposal near I-88 & Rt. 47

Sugar Grove residents have been learning more about Crown Community Development’s new proposal for the land near Interstate 88 and Route 47 at two community engagement sessions.

The sessions, which were held in an open house format at Waubonsee Community College on June 5 and 12, gave residents a chance to talk to Crown representatives and elected officials about the proposal for The Grove, a massive 760-acre master-planned community that would include residential housing for all ages, a town center and parks. It also would include plans for industrial and commercial development.

Just over 100 people attended The Grove community engagement meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The new proposal comes four years after Crown’s proposal for a mixed-use permit was met with strong opposition from residents. The company eventually scrapped that plan in 2019.

“I’ve had some great questions from a very thoughtful community,” said Jennifer Cowan, director of community development for Crown Community Development. “I really appreciate all the folks coming out, and we are listening to them. I’ve had a lot of different feedback. Some folks are happy and some have some concerns and we just address them as they come up.”

Sugar Grove resident Mitch Martin likes what he sees about The Grove.

“Basically I think the project is a good fit for Sugar Grove because residents of the village have an appetite to call something home,” he said. “People I’ve met in Sugar Grove take pride in where they live and there is a desire to have more built around us while balancing all the nature the village has too. The planned development will provide a lot of great benefits. I honestly think a lot of other towns would take notes on what we’re building to replicate other places.”

Mitch Black of Norris Design (land consultant for Crown) speaks about the proposed Town Center at The Grove community engagement meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Sugar Grove’s Roy and Bobbi Boston said they were pleasantly surprised with the approach taken by Crown this time.

“We liked the approach that various aspects of the proposed development were exhibited and that there were experts from Crown to answer our questions,” they said. “A few years ago, we were in vehement opposition to the warehouse next to subdivision proposal. This is not what we found. The Grove seems to be more in keeping with the continuation of Sugar Grove as a suburban rural community.”

While the Bostons still have some questions and concerns, they appreciate the approach Crown has taken by communicating with residents through the engagement gatherings.

“We still need more information about the proposed TIF and some other questions,” they said. “But it looks like this time the Crown folks are trying to work with the community and that movement is in a positive direction.”

The village is considering making the property at Interstate 88 and Route 47 into a tax increment finance district to spur development of The Grove. The village approved a resolution April 18 to authorize an agreement with Moran Economic Development for professional services in relation to the development of a TIF district. A tax increment financing district – or TIF – is a development tool used by local governments to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

Elburn resident Molly Reimer dreads what she believes The Grove will do the area, a long list that includes depreciated home values, pollution and truck traffic.

“The two big ones for me are the truck traffic and a lot of concerns with well and septic,” Reimer said. “And it’s unbuildable. With erosion, there’s nothing to support these big structures and there are concerns with the aquifers. The soil report said there’s a moderate risk for contamination feeding into the groundwater and my husband and I have already lived that nightmare.”

Reimer also doesn’t think enough residents realize how much of a negative impact the constant truck traffic would have on those who call Sugar Grove, Kaneville, Elburn and especially Blackberry Township, home.

“Trucks aren’t going to hop right back on I-88 after accessing the fulfillment center,” she said. “[Route] 47 is a main trucking route and [truck drivers] are going to do anything to bypass [tolls, traffic, etc.]. And nobody is talking about the warehouse piece. If you look at the fine print, they’re going to start way down south near the Jewel and it’s a small piece of residential [land] and then they’re going to move to infrastructure and will have to go under [Interstate] 88 for water and sewer and the town center, but it won’t be for a very long time. They’re saying like 10 years.”

Reimer said she wants residents to have a thorough understanding of what The Grove will bring to the area and for elected officials to recognize and respect residents’ concerns and weigh them when it comes time for decision-making.

More information about The Grove can be found here.