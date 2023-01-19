Rosary High School to host math contest for junior high girls

Rosary High School is accepting sign-ups now for its junior high math contest for girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The contest will take place form 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.

Each participating student will complete an individual and team test. Entrants may name their own partner or be matched with a partner for the team portion. Medals will be awarded. Registration is $5 per person at the door.

To register, visit rosaryhs.com/math. For more information, email Karen Wollwert at kwollwert@rosaryhs.com.