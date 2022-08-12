Kane County property taxes due Sept. 1

KANE COUNTY – Kane County Treasurer Michael Kilbourne is reminding residents that the second installment of property taxes is due on or before Sept. 1, according to a news release.

Residents can view and print their tax bills at KaneCountyTreasurer.org.

Residents can pay online at KaneCountyTreasurer.org. There is no fee for an e-check payment. There are convenience fees for credit card (2.35%) and debit card (1.15%) payments.

Residents can mail a check with a payment coupon, or drop the check with payment coupon in the drive-up payment drop box that is located behind Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. The drop box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Many Kane County banks will accept on-time payments at their drive-up facilities if accompanied with a payment coupon. A list of participating banks can be found at KaneCountyTreasurer.org.

Payments also may be made at the Kane County Treasurer’s office during regular business hours.