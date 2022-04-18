One man dead after car crash in northwestern Kane County

An Elgin man was killed after a single car crash on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township early Saturday.

Stephen V. Holguin, 26, of Elgin, was killed when the 2008 Volvo S80 he was driving east on Plank Road left the road near Marshall Road at 6 a.m. Saturday and struck an embankment, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The car rolled over, and Holguin, who was the sole occupant, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing the investigation into the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role, and no citations have been issued, the release stated.

Kane County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Pingree Grove Fire Protection District and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.