Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in local school districts

Local school districts have COVID-19 dashboards on their websites, which are updated either weekly or daily, depending on the district.
Here’s a look at the most recent case numbers available, by district, as of Monday, April 18. Batavia Public School District 101 no longer has a Covid dashboard on its website.
Click on the links for each school district for more information:
|New positive cases for week of April 11, 2022
|Total cases Jan.10 – May 25, 2022
|Total cases Aug. 11 – Dec. 17, 2021
|Blackberry Elementary
|0
|96
|28
|John Stewart Elementary
|3
|73
|21
|McDole Elementary
|0
|82
|33
|John Shields Elementary
|2
|94
|28
|Harter Middle School
|2
|148
|74
|Kaneland High School
|0
|207
|76
|District staff members
|2
|101
|39
|District total
|9
|803
|308
(Note: Geneva is the only district that lists the number of people in “quarantine and isolation.” This dashboard does not distinguish between student and staff cases.)
|Active Cases (Week 35)
|Q & I (Week 35)
|District Office
|0
|0
|Fabyan Elementary
|3
|3
|Geneva High School
|1
|1
|Geneva Middle School North
|1
|1
|Geneva Middle School South
|2
|2
|Harrison Street School
|0
|0
|Heartland Elementary
|1
|1
|Mill Creek Elementary
|0
|0
|Western Avenue School
|3
|3
|Williamsburg Elementary
|0
|0
|District Total
|11
|11
St. Charles School District 303
|Active Cases
|Total Student Cases
|Total Staff Cases
|Total Cumulative Cases since 8/11/21 (student and staff, including active cases)
|Anderson Elementary
|0
|76
|11
|87
|Bell Graham Elementary
|0
|76
|12
|88
|Corron Elementary
|6
|94
|8
|102
|Davis Primary
|0
|31
|8
|39
|Ferson Creek Elementary
|0
|92
|3
|95
|Fox Ridge EC
|0
|24
|11
|35
|Haines Building
|1
|8
|7
|15
|Lincoln Elementary
|0
|57
|5
|62
|Munhall Elementary
|5
|85
|11
|96
|Norton Creek Elementary
|0
|63
|9
|72
|Richmond Intermediate
|1
|62
|7
|69
|Wasco Elementary
|0
|72
|10
|82
|Wild Rose Elementary
|2
|89
|6
|95
|Thompson Middle School
|7
|220
|39
|259
|Wredling Middle School
|8
|179
|18
|197
|East High School
|3
|184
|26
|210
|North High School
|7
|195
|41
|236
|Facilities/Peck Road
|0
|0
|18
|18
|TOTAL
|40
|1,607
|250
|1,857