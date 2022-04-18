Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in local school districts

Local school districts have COVID-19 dashboards on their websites, which are updated either weekly or daily, depending on the district.

Here’s a look at the most recent case numbers available, by district, as of Monday, April 18. Batavia Public School District 101 no longer has a Covid dashboard on its website.

Click on the links for each school district for more information:

Kaneland School District 302

New positive cases for week of April 11, 2022 Total cases Jan.10 – May 25, 2022 Total cases Aug. 11 – Dec. 17, 2021 Blackberry Elementary 0

96 28 John Stewart Elementary 3 73 21 McDole Elementary 0 82 33 John Shields Elementary 2 94 28 Harter Middle School 2 148 74 Kaneland High School 0 207 76 District staff members 2 101 39 District total 9 803 308

Geneva School District 304

(Note: Geneva is the only district that lists the number of people in “quarantine and isolation.” This dashboard does not distinguish between student and staff cases.)

Active Cases (Week 35) Q & I (Week 35) District Office 0 0 Fabyan Elementary 3 3 Geneva High School 1 1 Geneva Middle School North 1 1 Geneva Middle School South 2 2 Harrison Street School 0 0 Heartland Elementary 1 1 Mill Creek Elementary 0 0 Western Avenue School 3 3 Williamsburg Elementary 0 0 District Total 11 11

St. Charles School District 303

Active Cases Total Student Cases Total Staff Cases Total Cumulative Cases since 8/11/21 (student and staff, including active cases) Anderson Elementary 0 76 11 87 Bell Graham Elementary 0 76 12 88 Corron Elementary 6 94 8 102 Davis Primary 0 31 8 39 Ferson Creek Elementary 0 92 3 95 Fox Ridge EC 0 24 11 35 Haines Building 1 8 7 15 Lincoln Elementary 0 57 5 62 Munhall Elementary 5 85 11 96 Norton Creek Elementary 0 63 9 72 Richmond Intermediate 1 62 7 69 Wasco Elementary 0 72 10 82 Wild Rose Elementary 2 89 6 95 Thompson Middle School 7 220 39 259 Wredling Middle School 8 179 18 197 East High School 3 184 26 210 North High School 7 195 41 236 Facilities/Peck Road 0 0 18 18 TOTAL 40 1,607 250 1,857



