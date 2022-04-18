April 18, 2022
Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in local school districts

By Aimee Barrows

Shaw Media file photo of students in a classroom. (Matthew Apgar)

Local school districts have COVID-19 dashboards on their websites, which are updated either weekly or daily, depending on the district.

Here’s a look at the most recent case numbers available, by district, as of Monday, April 18. Batavia Public School District 101 no longer has a Covid dashboard on its website.

Click on the links for each school district for more information:

Kaneland School District 302

New positive cases for week of April 11, 2022Total cases Jan.10 – May 25, 2022Total cases Aug. 11 – Dec. 17, 2021
Blackberry Elementary0
9628
John Stewart Elementary37321
McDole Elementary08233
John Shields Elementary29428
Harter Middle School214874
Kaneland High School020776
District staff members210139
District total9803308

Geneva School District 304

(Note: Geneva is the only district that lists the number of people in “quarantine and isolation.” This dashboard does not distinguish between student and staff cases.)

Active Cases (Week 35)Q & I (Week 35)
District Office00
Fabyan Elementary33
Geneva High School11
Geneva Middle School North11
Geneva Middle School South22
Harrison Street School00
Heartland Elementary11
Mill Creek Elementary00
Western Avenue School33
Williamsburg Elementary00
District Total1111

St. Charles School District 303

Active CasesTotal Student CasesTotal Staff CasesTotal Cumulative Cases since 8/11/21 (student and staff, including active cases)
Anderson Elementary0761187
Bell Graham Elementary0761288
Corron Elementary6948102
Davis Primary031839
Ferson Creek Elementary092395
Fox Ridge EC0241135
Haines Building18715
Lincoln Elementary057562
Munhall Elementary5851196
Norton Creek Elementary063972
Richmond Intermediate162769
Wasco Elementary0721082
Wild Rose Elementary289695
Thompson Middle School722039259
Wredling Middle School817918197
East High School318426210
North High School719541236
Facilities/Peck Road001818
TOTAL401,6072501,857


