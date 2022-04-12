Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in local school districts

Local school districts have COVID-19 dashboards on their websites, which are updated either weekly or daily, depending on the district.

Here’s a look at the most recent case numbers available, by district, as of Monday, April 11. Batavia Public School District 101 no longer has a Covid dashboard on its website.

Click on the links for each school district for more information:

Kaneland School District 302

New positive cases for week of April 4, 2022 Total cases Jan.10 – May 25, 2022 Total cases Aug. 11 – Dec. 17, 2021 Blackberry Elementary 3 96 28 John Stewart Elementary 1 70 21 McDole Elementary 1 82 33 John Shields Elementary 0 92 28 Harter Middle School 1 146 74 Kaneland High School 1 207 76 District staff members 2 99 39 District total 9 794 308

Geneva School District 304

(Note: Geneva is the only district that lists the number of people in “quarantine and isolation.” This dashboard does not distinguish between student and staff cases.)

Active Cases (Week 34) Q & I (Week 34) District Office 0 0 Fabyan Elementary 0 0 Geneva High School 0 0 Geneva Middle School North 0 0 Geneva Middle School South 2 2 Harrison Street School 0 0 Heartland Elementary 2 2 Mill Creek Elementary 0 0 Western Avenue School 0 0 Williamsburg Elementary 0 0 District Total 4 4

St. Charles School District 303

Active Cases Total Student Cases Total Staff Cases Total Cumulative Cases since 8/11/21 (student and staff, including active cases) Anderson Elementary 0 76 11 87 Bell Graham Elementary 1 76 12 88 Corron Elementary 4 91 8 99 Davis Primary 0 31 8 39 Ferson Creek Elementary 2 92 3 95 Fox Ridge EC 1 24 11 35 Haines Building 0 7 7 14 Lincoln Elementary 1 57 5 62 Munhall Elementary 4 85 10 95 Norton Creek Elementary 0 63 9 72 Richmond Intermediate 0 61 7 68 Wasco Elementary 0 72 10 82 Wild Rose Elementary 2 89 6 95 Thompson Middle School 4 216 37 253 Wredling Middle School 2 174 17 191 East High School 0 184 23 207 North High School 2 191 40 231 Facilities/Peck Road 0 0 18 18 TOTAL 23 1,589 242 1,831



