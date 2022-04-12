April 11, 2022
Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in local school districts

By Aimee Barrows

Shaw Media file photo of students working in a classroom (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Local school districts have COVID-19 dashboards on their websites, which are updated either weekly or daily, depending on the district.

Here’s a look at the most recent case numbers available, by district, as of Monday, April 11. Batavia Public School District 101 no longer has a Covid dashboard on its website.

Click on the links for each school district for more information:

Kaneland School District 302

New positive cases for week of April 4, 2022Total cases Jan.10 – May 25, 2022Total cases Aug. 11 – Dec. 17, 2021
Blackberry Elementary39628
John Stewart Elementary17021
McDole Elementary18233
John Shields Elementary09228
Harter Middle School114674
Kaneland High School120776
District staff members29939
District total9794308

Geneva School District 304

(Note: Geneva is the only district that lists the number of people in “quarantine and isolation.” This dashboard does not distinguish between student and staff cases.)

Active Cases (Week 34)Q & I (Week 34)
District Office00
Fabyan Elementary00
Geneva High School00
Geneva Middle School North00
Geneva Middle School South22
Harrison Street School00
Heartland Elementary22
Mill Creek Elementary00
Western Avenue School00
Williamsburg Elementary00
District Total44

St. Charles School District 303

Active CasesTotal Student CasesTotal Staff CasesTotal Cumulative Cases since 8/11/21 (student and staff, including active cases)
Anderson Elementary0761187
Bell Graham Elementary1761288
Corron Elementary491899
Davis Primary031839
Ferson Creek Elementary292395
Fox Ridge EC1241135
Haines Building07714
Lincoln Elementary157562
Munhall Elementary4851095
Norton Creek Elementary063972
Richmond Intermediate061768
Wasco Elementary0721082
Wild Rose Elementary289695
Thompson Middle School421637253
Wredling Middle School217417191
East High School018423207
North High School219140231
Facilities/Peck Road001818
TOTAL231,5892421,831


