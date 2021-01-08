Sugar Grove Chamber to host candidate forum for April elections

The Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual candidate forum for those running in the April 6 election.

Registration will be required for the event, which will be at 6:30 p.m. March 9.

According to a news release, the format for questions and answers has yet to be determined.

Candidates in the following races are expected to participate in the forum: Sugar Grove Fire Protection Trustee, Sugar Grove Park District Commissioner, Sugar Grove Public Library District Trustee, Waubonsee Community College District 516 Trustee, Sugar Grove Township Clerk, Sugar Grove Township Supervisor, Sugar Grove Township Trustee, Sugar Grove Township Highway Commissioner, Sugar Grove Township Community Building Manager, Sugar Grove Township Assessor, Kaneland CUSD 302 Board of Education Trustee, Village of Sugar Grove Trustee and Village of Sugar Grove President.

When candidate lists are finalized, the Chamber will post information and invitations to attend, the release stated.

Candidates in contested races are encouraged to participate.

For information, email info@sugargrovechamber.org.