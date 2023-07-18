Geneva to buy replacement generator, skid steer loader

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons approved two purchases Monday, a replacement generator and line protection relays and a skid steer loader, for $246,000.

The replacement line protection relays with engineering support from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, of Fairview Heights, for $176,034, is for the Geneva Generation Facility, according to a memo from Superintendent of Electrical Services Aaron Holton.

The Geneva Generation Facility, which has been in service since 2004, saves the city’s ratepayers from $1 million to $3 million per year in electrical capacity savings, according to Holton’s memo.

The relays in the system are no longer in production. Though staff has a replacement unit for the generator and line relay, a failure would leave the city without a spare, according to his memo.

Schweitzer developed a modern relay system that uses the current writing.

The Bobcat Skid Steer Loader from Atlas Bobcat, of West Chicago, at $70,013, is to replace the city’s current 2002 New Holland Skidloader, due to its years in service and the number of repairs it needs annually, officials said.

The skid loader is used for road repairs, snow removal, loading and site restoration work.