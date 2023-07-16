St. Charles school district to induct seven new members into Hall of Fame

The St. Charles school district will induct seven former athletes, coaches and contributors to the St. Charles Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes one contributor, one coach, and five former athletes at St. Charles High School.

Contributor

Bob Brown (Posthumous Award) - A 31-year teacher and coach at St. Charles High School, Brown worked as a driver’s education instructor, assistant football coach, assistant track coach and award-winning head track coach who developed numerous state champions from 1961-1978. During his career, Brown was a mentor to a generation of coaches and teachers at St. Charles, and he was universally praised for his optimistic and low-key demeanor, patience, and dedication to students. Brown passed away in 2016.

Coach

Lori Drumtra - Drumtra was a long-term teacher, coach, assistant athletic director, and club sponsor at St. Charles/St. Charles East. She was a highly successful head girls basketball coach for 12 years compiling a 200-win record and many post-season trophies. Drumtra rebuilt the Saints basketball program to its current level of excellence, and her legacy persists in the thousands of students and athletes she positively impacted throughout her time both in and out of the classroom.

Athletes

Amy August Healey - A 1998 graduate of St. Charles High School, Healey excelled in academics and gymnastics during both her high school and collegiate careers. She won awards in three straight IHSA state finals tournaments, and was named National High School All-American Gymnast in 1995, 1996 and 1998. She continued her All-American Gymnastics career at the University of Illinois at Chicago where she won numerous titles. As a professional educator, Amy has taught at the high school, community college, and university levels. She is currently an assistant professor of sociology at San Jose State University with a Ph. D. in Sociology.

Pat Durr - A 1999 graduate of St. Charles High School, Durr was a fine all-around athlete, excelling in three sports. He was a varsity starter in both basketball and baseball and set several school baseball records while leading his team to a state championship in 1999 as an All-Conference, All-Area and All-State player. In football, Durr was named an All-State linebacker, earned a scholarship to Northwestern University and a professional tryout following his graduation. He currently works in the digital analytics software sector.

Tracy Foster - A 1990 graduate of St. Charles High School, Foster was a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and soccer in addition to a brilliant student. She led the girls soccer team to its first-ever state championship as an All-American senior and continued her athletic and academic career at Rutgers University, where she won numerous honors on and off the field. Following several years on the youth soccer national team and a stint as a semi-professional soccer player, Foster joined the Philadelphia Eagles organization where she is currently a vice-president of corporate partner activations.

Gretchen Verdoorn Gutierrez - A 1993 graduate of St. Charles High School, Verdoorn Gutierrez starred in both swimming and water polo for four years. She was a state champion twice and set an Illinois state record in the backstroke. She was also named Illinois Player of the Year in Water Polo as a senior. Verdoorn Gutierrez studied at Arizona State on a swimming scholarship and earned All-Conference honors three times. She received a chemistry degree from DePaul University and currently works as a senior director of quality and client services at Matrix Sciences.

Stefani Youngberg Hall - A 2009 graduate of St. Charles East High School, Hall is a highly accomplished tennis player. She was a record-setting doubles player for four years, and lauded not only for her success but leadership and sportsmanship throughout her career. She continued playing at Illinois State University where she won numerous athletic and academic awards. She has been a tennis instructor and tennis pro for years at various clubs, and has extensive experience working with children as a tennis clinician. Hall is currently an area elementary teacher, clinician and tutor.

According to a news release, the Hall of Fame award, named after the late Jodie Harrison, honors those who have demonstrated lifetime accomplishments which are consistent with his values, character and dedication. Harrison served as the athletic director at St. Charles High School from 1988-1991. He previously taught and coached at Hinsdale Central, which followed a decorated playing career at Streator High School and later the University of Illinois, where he won All-Big Ten honors in the late 1960s.

“We are thrilled to be inducting another incredible group of former Saints into the Hall of Fame,” said Clint Hull, President of the Jodie Harrison Hall of Fame Committee. “These athletes, coaches, and contributors are the best of the best in the 100-plus year history of St. Charles sports. We can’t wait to welcome them, their families and former teammates back to St. Charles and to celebrate their induction.”

Inductees will be honored on Thursday, Aug. 31 during the St. Charles East High School Homecoming parade, and prior to the varsity Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 1. The Induction Ceremony will be held at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 1-3 p.m. and is open to the public.

For more information, contact Tim Dailey, Hall of Fame Committee member, at john.dailey50@comcast.net or 630-890-0341.