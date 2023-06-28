Kaneland school board approves tentative budgets for 2023-2024

The Kaneland school board on June 26 agreed to approve budgets for the Fox Valley Career Center and Kaneland district for the 2023-2024 school year. Both budgets are still tentative.

According to Associate Superintendent Julie-Ann Fuchs, the Fox Valley Career Center’s budget is balanced with revenues exceeding expenditures by $11,620.03. Total expenditures are more than $2 million.

Fuchs said most of the career center’s revenue comes from tuition.

The Kaneland district’s tentative budget has an education fund of more than $60 million, with about an $800,000 deficit; transportation has more than $5 million with about a $637,000 deficit; and operation and maintenance has almost $9 million with about a $2.4 million deficit.

Fuchs said that the capital projects budget has $2.7 million, which is about $700,000 more than last year.

She said that the board will have to decide whether to pave the bus lot at Kaneland High School, or get a new high school track, or both. Fuchs said the board and administration will continue budget discussions next month.

Previously, Fuchs pointed out that the bus lot was a safety issue. The current track has also been called out as a safety issue by some Kaneland track parents and track athletes.

Fuchs’ report at the meeting explained the reason why the operating budget is expected to exceed revenues by $3.7 million.

“The deficit is primarily caused by an increase in salaries, benefits and capital expenditures,” according to the report.

The district will also have to pay $12.4 million in bonds in the next year. Fuchs anticipates that they will be paid off in 2029, which she said is six more fiscal years.

“We’re right on schedule for the budget calendar,” Fuchs said.

Before the Kaneland school board conducted business at the meeting, the board and administration began with a moment of silence to honor staff member Lisa Campise, who died June 15.

Campise, 47, had been a school social worker for more than 20 years in the district, most recently at Harter Middle School for the past 10 years. Prior to that, she worked at McDole and Blackberry Creek elementary schools.

“Lisa will be missed,” said Board President Addam Gonzales. “Lisa, you will always be a Kaneland Knight.”