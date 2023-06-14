Geneva D-304 approves capital project bid of nearly $716K

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved a contract for resurfacing and drainage improvements for nearly $716,000.

The contract was awarded to the lone bidder, Abbey Paving & Sealcoating Company Inc. of Aurora. The original bid was for nearly $651,000, but by adding more than $65,000 for contingency, the total project cost was $715,835.73.

The scope of the work includes pavement resurfacing and replacement and drainage improvements at Coultrap Educational Services Center, Geneva High School and at the Logan Avenue Maintenance Building, documents show.

The school board also approved a purchase of $103,839 to Gregg Communications Systems Inc., with offices in Lombard and Chicago, for a three-year support and maintenance agreement for the district’s existing phone system, records show.

The board also approved more than $2.3 million in a series of payments to contractors for various capital projects:

• $439,493.05 to Malcor Roofing of Illinois Inc., of St. Charles, for the sixth and final payment for high school roof renovations. The total project cost was more than $3.1 million.

• $512,033.08 in three payments to Johnson Controls Inc., with offices in Rockford and Chicago, for a direct digital control system for building management at Geneva High School.

• $98,266 to Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative for the district’s share of roof replacement cost.

• $74,475.31 to the Cashman Stahler Group Inc., Lombard, for concrete pavement renovations at Heartland Elementary School, Geneva High School and both middle schools.

• $72,612.17 to C. Acitelli Heating & Piping Contractors Inc., of Villa Park, for a boiler replacement at Mill Creek Elementary School.

• $56,470.50 also to C. Acitelli for a boiler replacement at Western Avenue Elementary School.

• $55,905.90 to MBB Enterprises of Chicago Inc. for masonry repairs at Harrison Street and Western Avenue elementary schools.

• $34,493.05 to FGM Architects Inc., of Oak Brook, for district-wide capital improvements.

• $24,577.60 to Cashman Stahler Group, for masonry renovations at the high school.