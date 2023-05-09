West Aurora principal named Kane County Educator of the Year

The Kane County Regional Office of Education has named Charles Hiscock, principal at West Aurora High School District 129, as the 2023 Educator of the Year.

The Kane County Regional Office of Education established the Educator of the Year award to honor outstanding educators in the county who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their students and their profession, according to a news release from the office.

“Dr. Hiscock is a truly exceptional educator who has made a profound impact on the lives of his students,” Patricia Dal Santo, Kane County regional superintendent, stated in the news release. “His leadership, passion for education, and dedication to West Aurora High School is an inspiration to all of us in the education community.”

Listed below are the education professionals who won their respective categories for Educator of the Year:

Regional Superintendent Award: Neil Currie, St. Charles East High School, District 303

Educational Service Personnel Award: Adam Bryl, South Elgin High School, District U-46

Student Support Personnel Award: Faye Licari, Kaneland School District 302

Private/Parochial Teacher Award: Sharon Elgar, Aurora Central Catholic High School

Early Career Educator Award: Michael Smith, Davis Primary School, District 303

Elementary/Early Childhood Teacher: Ann Butcher, Fearn Elementary, District 129

Middle School Teacher: Kiel Douglass, Waldo Middle School, District 131

High School Teacher: Emma Cole, Geneva High School, District 304

School Administrator: Susan L. Harkin, School District 300

Hiscock and all category winners were recognized at the Kane County Regional Office of Education’s annual awards ceremony held on May 5 at the Q Center in St. Charles.

For more information about the Kane County Regional Office of Education and the Educator of the Year award, visit www.kaneroe.org.