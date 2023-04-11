Kaneland school district seeking residents to serve on citizen’s advisory, facilities planning, other committees

Kaneland Community School District 302 is seeking community members to serve on its citizens’ advisory, finance advisory, facilities planning and Kaneland Connects strategic planning committees, and the Kaneland Foundation, according to a news release from the district.

The Citizens’ Advisory Committee’s mission is to improve the schools by advising administration about educational and other issues in the district. Committee members also advise the administration about policies and helps with communication between the district and community, among other duties, the release stated.

The Finance Advisory Committee works to improve education by monitoring financial issues and trends in the district and advise administration.

The Facilities Planning Committee’s mission is to maintain and improve educational programs and services by advising administration about facility usage and future facility needs.

The Kaneland Connects Strategic Plan Committee is expanding and look for new community members. This committee takes time to review the ongoing progress of the district’s strategic plan. Those interested in serving on this committee are asked to contact Sarah Mumm at 10358@kaneland.org.

The Kaneland Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has contributed for decades to the educational needs of the students of the district. The mission is to support academic excellence through innovation. Foundation directors meet several times during the school year and host an annual golf outing held in August each year.

The administration seeks a variety of opinions and educational perspectives with an ability to work constructively with others. Bylaws of each advisory committee differ in membership numbers and length of terms.

More than 50% of Kaneland households have no school-aged children in them and those households should be represented on these committees, the release stated.

Anyone interested in learning more about membership on the committees should contact Julie Orphal at the Kaneland district office at 630-365-5111 x 71109 or julie.orphal@kaneland.org.

Applications can be accessed and submitted on the district’s website at: https://kaneland.typeform.com/to/WOLBwYcx.

A paper version of the application is available to download here: http://www.kaneland.org/r/comm-app.

All applications are due Friday, May 10.