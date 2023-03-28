Kane Democratic Women to host forum on the politicization of education

ST. CHARLES – Kane County Democratic Women will host a forum called “School of Thought: The Politicization of Education!” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 22, at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, according to a news release.

The purpose of the forum is to bring the community together to discuss the current climate of education in public schools and the influences that are driving how our children are being educated to face the challenges of tomorrow. The forum is part of the Women & Power Speakers Series.

Forum speakers include educators who have taught in the public schools and worked in administration and a retired judge who is an elected school board member.

Following the presentation, the audience can ask questions, the release stated.

The moderator will be William Muck, chair of the Political Science Department at North Central College in Naperville and co-host of The Politics Lab podcast.

William Muck, chair of the Dept. of Political Science at North Central College, will speak at an April 22 forum hosted by Kane County Democratic Women on the politicization of education. (Photo provided)

The panelists will be Robin Barraza, a retired teacher and district administrator in Chicago and suburban schools and a small business owner; Nancy Zettler, a retired teacher, school administrator and current school board member of District 300; and Vincent Gaddis, minister, history professor at Elgin Community College, academic researcher, writer and workshop presenter.

Questions regarding the Women & Power Speaker Series or the Kane County Democratic Women can be sent to Kane County Democratic Women Chair Carolyn Bird Salazar at kcdw@kcdwomen.com.

The mission of Kane County Democratic Women is to harness the political power of Democratic women to create positive social change through engagement, education, and empowerment, the release stated.

Meetings are open to the public and held at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month alternate between Oak Street Bar and Grill Restaurant in North Aurora and Carmina’s Mexican Restaurant in Elgin.

The Gail Borden Library is located at 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.