Elgin Community College to host ‘Experience ECC’ event for prospective students

Elgin Community College is hosting its annual “Experience ECC” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Spartan Drive Campus.

This event will allow community members and prospective students to learn about ECC’s 130-plus degree and certificate programs, according to a news release from the college.

Attendees can meet faculty members, learn about ECC programs and academic pathways, listen to current ECC students and tour the campus. In addition, attendees can explore internship and apprenticeship opportunities and have their questions answered about admissions, financial aid and support services, the release stated.

“The Experience ECC open house is back in person to offer students and their parents the opportunity to discover the academic programs, services, and resources that ECC offers,” said Lauren Nehlsen, associate dean of recruitment, outreach, and global engagement. “As a top 25 community college in the nation, we want you to experience all the wonderful things ECC can do for you.”

During the event, guests can learn about the following:

University transfer options – Hear from ECC’s Transfer Services Department about popular transfer programs and guided transfer pathways.

– Hear from ECC’s Transfer Services Department about popular transfer programs and guided transfer pathways. Career-technical programs – Find a certificate program that is the right fit for your interests.

– Find a certificate program that is the right fit for your interests. Scholarship and financial aid applications – Explore scholarships and ways ECC helps you pay for college.

– Explore scholarships and ways ECC helps you pay for college. Student life – Get connected and involved on campus through student clubs and organizations.

For this free event, registration is encouraged but not required. With limited availability for campus tours, you can reserve your spot at elgin.edu/experienceECC.

For more information, contact the ECC Admissions and Recruitment Office at 847-214-7385 or admissions@elgin.edu. To live chat with an admissions representative during business hours, visit elgin.edu/admissions.