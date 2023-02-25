Geneva, Elburn students awarded scholarships for machine tool technology from Waubonsee Community College

Justin Luppino of Geneva and Samual McQuilkin of Elburn are among seven Waubonsee Community College students who received a Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship.

According to a news release from the college, the scholarship will help the recipients reach their educational and career goals to create products of the future with high-tech tools.

The other five recognized students are:

America Chitza Del Toro of Aurora

William Ryan Curtis of Aurora

Alfredo Gonzalez of Aurora

Ashok Neupane of Aurora

Miguel David Valdez of Aurora

The Gene Haas Foundation donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education and the community. One of its primary goals is to provide financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers throughout North America, the release stated.

Waubonsee’s Machine Tool Technology Program is accredited by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills, providing students with hands-on experience with the latest equipment used in the field, including Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) Machines, manual Bridgeport mills and South Bend lathes. Classes are taught by faculty who are practitioners with industry experience and credentials, the release stated.