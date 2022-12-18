Kaneland school district announces Educator of the Year nominees

The Kaneland school district’s nominating committee for the Regional Office of Education’s Educator of the Year event has selected its 2023 honorees, according to a news release from the district.

The following educators and support staff will represent Kaneland:

Classroom Elementary Teacher: Cindy Babich, Blackberry Creek Elementary (5th grade English Language Arts teacher)

Classroom Middle School Teacher: Michael Livorsi, Harter Middle School (Industrial Arts teacher)

Classroom High School Teacher: Daniel Ponczek, Kaneland High School (Math teacher)

Educational Service Personnel: Gina Mitchell, Harter Middle School (paraprofessional)

Student Support Personnel: Faye Licari, district (Instructional Technology coach)

To complete the nomination process, letters of support for these individuals from staff, parents, students and others in the community who have worked with these people in some way need to be gathered. Send letters by 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to the nominees’ schools or offices.

The Educator of the Year Award Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 5 with more information to follow. Tickets will be available in early April, the release stated.