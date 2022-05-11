In-person commencement ceremonies return at Elgin Community College this spring

Elgin Community College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the spring 2022 graduating class.

According to a news release from the college, three ceremonies will take place starting with the High School Equivalency ceremony on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The University Transfer ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m., followed by the Career and Technical programs ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremonies will also stream at youtube.com/ElginSpartans. Students are assigned to the graduation ceremony based on the credential(s) earned, the release stated.

Students Sheila Aragon and Francisco Chagoya will speak at 7 p.m. at the High School Equivalency ceremony.

Student speaker Dylan Mejdrich will speak at the University Transfer ceremony, which honors students who received associate in arts, associate in science, associate in fine arts-visual art emphasis, associate in fine arts-music performance emphasis, associate in engineering science or associate in liberal studies degrees. An honorary degree will also be awarded to Jeffery Meyers, a former member of the District 509 Board of Trustees.

Th Career and Technical programs ceremony will celebrate students who earned associate of applied science degrees, vocational specialist certificates and basic vocational specialist certificates with student speaker Evelin Gonzalez.

ECC President David Sam will deliver the commencement address for both ceremonies, and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Jennifer Rakow, will also provide remarks during the ceremonies.

For more information, visit elgin.edu/celebrate.