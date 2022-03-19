January 23, 2023
UPDATED: Read the Geneva District 304 school board candidates’ applications

By Kane County Chronicle staff report
District 304 Superintendent Dr. Kent Mutchler points to the new sign during Saturday's dedication ceremony for the Coultrap Educational Services Center. At right is Paul Coultrap, grandson of Harry Coultrap.

Geneva District 304 has two school board vacancies to fill after the resignations of Taylor Egan, the board’s former president, and Alicia Saxton.

Seven finalists, from a pool of 17 applicants, are expected to be interviewed during a special meeting Monday night, Board President Michael McCormick said.

Read the candidates’ applications as submitted to the board, which the Kane County Chronicle obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act Request. (Redactions were made by the school district.)

Editor’s note: The school district on Monday released a statement saying due to a clerical error, one applicant’s responses “were inadvertently attributed to another. The District has corrected the information and regrets any confusion.” These applications have been updated to correct applicant Elizabeth Stevenson’s responses.

