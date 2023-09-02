Batavia man charged with several felony animal cruelty charges

A Batavia man is facing several felony animal cruelty charges after he allegedly ran over a cat with a vehicle multiple times.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, Brennan K. Loeffler, 36, of the 500 block of South Harrison Street was charged with animal torture, a Class 3 felony, aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony and two counts of misdemeanor violation of animal owner’s duties.

A business in the 900 block of West Wilson Street found the deceased cat in a box in a dumpster on Aug. 4. After reviewing the business’s surveillance footage, an individual was seen running over the cat several times with a vehicle and placing it into the dumpster at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 3.

After an investigation, it was found that the microchipped cat’s owner was identified as the offender, the release stated.

Loeffler turned himself into the Batavia police on Saturday, Sept. 2 and was transported to the Kane County Jail for Bond Court.