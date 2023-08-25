St. Charles Township man charged with felony aggravated DUI

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A St. Charles Township man was charged with felony aggravated DUI following a crash, but insisted someone else – not him – was driving his vehicle, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Judson J. Nilles, 54, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, also was charged Aug. 11 with misdemeanor reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and petty offenses of driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving a vehicle with an expired license, records show.

Deputies were first called at 10:46 p.m. to Park and Essex avenues in St. Charles Township in response to an a report that white 2014 Ford Transit van had crashed there, according to the report.

Deputies found the van’s license plate registration on laying on the ground which identified Nilles as the owner, according to the report.

Deputies also noted skid marks that appeared to go from Essex to Park and had struck a metal pole-based mailbox that had been destroyed in the crash, according to the report.

A woman told deputies that a middle-aged, heavyset white man had approached their residence on Hillcrest Avenue who told her and her husband that he had just crashed his van and needed help, according to the report.

The couple went to look for the van, but found deputies instead, then led them back to their house where they arrested Nilles, according to the report.

Nilles told deputies he only had a sip of vodka and had not been driving that day, according to the report.

Deputies took keys from Nilles and they turned the van’s engine on, in a further attempt to verify that he had been driving the van, according to the report.

Nilles told deputies that someone else had been driving the van, and that person had also fled the scene, according to the report.

Nilles told deputies he does not drive because his license was revoked, according to the report.

Nilles’ license was revoked in 2014 for a DUI conviction, according to the report.

Nilles was charged in 2021 and 2023 with driving on a revoked license, according to the report.

Nilles refused to participate in field sobriety testing as it was “stupid because I wasn’t driving,” and also refused to submit to a breath test, according to the report.

Nilles was released after posting $500 bail to meet the $5,000 bond that was set.

His attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

His next court date is Sept. 8.