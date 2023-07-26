Geneva woman charged with felony DUI

BATAVIA – A Geneva woman was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence in Batavia, according to police reports and court records.

Lisa A. Tegeler, 38, of the 400 block of Cape Way, Geneva, was charged about 7 p.m., according to Batavia police reports.

The charge is a felony because she was previously convicted of DUI twice in DuPage County, according to police reports and court records. Tegeler also was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, police and court records show.

The aggravated DUI charge is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

She was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have alcohol or to drive without a valid license, court records show.

Tegeler’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Lisa Tegeler is the ex-wife of Kane County Circuit Judge Donald Tegeler.

Court records show their divorce was final on July 11.

Neither Tegeler nor Chief Judge Clint Hull would comment about her arrest.

Records show the case will be heard in the 23rd Judicial Circuit in DeKalb.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.