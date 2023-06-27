June 27, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles Twp. man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

By Susan Sarkauskas - Daily Herald Media Group
Michael C. Willis, 42, of the 39W800 block of Prunetree Lane in St. Charles Township, is charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography videos and two counts of possession of child pornography images.

A St. Charles-area man has been charged with child pornography crimes.

The incidents occurred on or about Feb. 1, according to the Kane County circuit court clerk’s website.

Willis was booked in to the Kane County jail early Tuesday morning. He appeared at a bail hearing later that morning. Bail information is not available yet.

