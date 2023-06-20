Aurora man charged in theft of motorized trike

NORTH AURORA – After seeking the public’s help on social media, North Aurora police made an arrest Monday of an Aurora man suspected in the theft of a motorized recumbent electric trike belonging to a local resident with limited mobility, police said in a news release.

The theft of a black electric Eco Delta SZ, valued at nearly $3,000, was reported June 12 from the 100 block of South Lincolnway, according to the release.

It belonged to a local resident who has limited mobility and relies on the device to get around. The stolen trike has not yet been recovered and its location is unknown, according to the release.

On Monday, police were called to Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora, for a suspicious person whom the caller believed was involved in the trike theft, based on images posted on the North Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page on June 14, according to the release.

Police approached Arturo Curiel-Barraza, 28, of Aurora, at the library, found an unrelated warrant for his arrest from Aurora police, according to the release.

Curiel-Barraza refused to identify himself and resisted arrest when taken into custody, according to the release.

Curiel-Barraza later was charged with felony theft of property valued more than $500 but less than $10,000 and misdemeanor charges of obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Curiel-Barraza is currently in the Kane County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

“The North Aurora Police Department received several actionable tips from the public in this case after sharing details and still photos on social media,” according to the release. " This demonstrates the importance of the public and police working together.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen trike is asked to call the Investigations Division at 630-897-8705. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 630-897-8705 and choosing option 2.