Wisconsin woman charged with prostitution in Elburn

ELBURN – A woman working at an Elburn massage parlor was charged with prostitution, according to a news release from Elburn police.

Pingmei Xia, 46, of the 4000 block of Soda Creek Road, Oshkosh, Wis., was charged June 13 with one count of misdemeanor prostitution, according to the release.

Police had been alerted to suspicious activities previously at ViVi Spa, in Unit D of 108 Valley Drive, Elburn, and had been monitoring the area and some social media posts regarding that location, the release stated.

On June 13, an undercover operation was conducted in which an Elburn police officer entered the business for a massage and was offered a solicitation for an act of prostitution, the release stated.

Xia was booked at the Elburn police station and released on a recognizance bond, the release stated.

Elburn Building & Zoning also red-tagged and shut down the business, the release stated.

During the arrest, officers reported what appeared to be zoning code violations and after Building & Zoning followed up, inspectors cited multiple violations, the release stated.