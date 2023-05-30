Oswego man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Sugar Grove on Memorial Day

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Oswego resident, later charged with drunken driving, was in a crash that killed one passenger and injured another passenger on Memorial Day, according to a news release from Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

Julio DeAnda-Vargas, 39, of Oswego, was driving a Hyundai Genesis north on Ashe Road in Sugar Grove Township shortly before 4 a.m. May 29 when he lost control on the last curve before Jericho Road and left the roadway, according to the release.

The Hyundai then struck a utility pole on the passenger side, shearing off both front and rear doors, according to the release.

The front seat passenger received severe, but not life-threatening, injuries. The rear seat passenger, Ma Cristina Cortes, 58, of Aurora, was killed, according to the release.

DeAnda-Vargas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and currently is being held at the Kane County jail awaiting bond call.