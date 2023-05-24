Sugar Grove man, 69, charged in Aurora shooting

A Sugar Grove man has been charged in a Saturday morning shooting in Aurora, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Benton and River streets at 8:43 a.m. Saturday and found a 27-year-old Aurora man with an arm injury, according to a news release from Aurora police.

Billy Cox Sr., 69, fled before officers arrived but later was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Railroad Street, police said.

Cox was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery on a public way, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and not having a Firearm Owner Identification Card.

Information on Cox’s bond and court date was not available.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

