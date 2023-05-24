Kane Sheriff’s K-9, suspect dead after police chase ends on Randall Road in Batavia

A Kane County Sheriff’s K-9 police dog is dead after a car chase that began in South Elgin ended on Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway near the Batavia Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect is also dead.

At a Wednesday evening press conference, Sheriff Ron Hain said when the pursuit ended, a suspect got out of the car and “presented a handgun at the same time one of our police K-9s was deployed and bit the offender and was in an active struggle with him.”

A police chase led to a crash and a reported officer-involved shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Geneva. (Jeff Knox)

Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed the handgun, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”

Authorities say there is no threat to the general public after a crash and a reported officer- involved shooting Wednesday in Geneva. (Jeff Knox)

Deputies were not hurt, but were taken to a local hospital to be “checked out,” according to Hain.

This is a developing story.