Kane Sheriff’s K-9, suspect dead after police chase ends on Randall Road in Batavia

A Kane County Sheriff’s K-9 police dog is dead after a car chase that began in South Elgin ended on Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway near the Batavia Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect is also dead.
At a Wednesday evening press conference, Sheriff Ron Hain said when the pursuit ended, a suspect got out of the car and “presented a handgun at the same time one of our police K-9s was deployed and bit the offender and was in an active struggle with him.”
Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed the handgun, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”
Deputies were not hurt, but were taken to a local hospital to be “checked out,” according to Hain.
