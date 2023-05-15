Woman accused of brandishing gun at Aurora outlet mall

A Chicago woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after multiple people reported she was carrying a gun at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, police said Sunday.

Dozens of people called 911, including 26-year-old suspect Shamiracle Lee herself, who reported she had been the victim of a crime and pulled the handgun on the other person involved, according to a news release.

Patrons at the mall were frightened, and many hid in nearby stores or ran from the scene, officials said. Police responded at 3:20 p.m. and located the weapon nearby, the news release said

Lee was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of violating the concealed carry law and aggravated assault with the deadly weapon.

She appeared in Kane County bond court Sunday and has since been released.

Detectives are still investigating the case. No one else is in custody at this time.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230514/woman-accused-of-brandishing-gun-at-outlet-mall