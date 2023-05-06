Ogle County judge to hear case against former Kane circuit clerk

ST. CHARLES – When former Kane County circuit clerk Thomas Hartwell has his next court date on May 26, it will be via Zoom before a visiting Ogle County Judge Matthew Klahn, according to court records.
Hartwell was charged April 25 with 19 felonies, including misappropriating $119,575 in public funds while in office between December 2018 and November 2020 in a scheme with St. Charles businessman Robert Gutierrez, who was charged with seven counts of theft by deception and two counts of providing kickbacks.
Judicial Assistant Nancy Feely said Klahn will be assigned to a vacant courtroom that day. Feeley could not say whether the courtroom itself would be accessible via Zoom, as that will be up to the judge.
No attorney for Hartwell was listed in court records as of Friday afternoon and the former circuit clerk did not return a voicemail message or an email to his current law firm.
Gutierrez is also scheduled to appear in court on May 26, but before Kane County Circuit Judge John Barsanti.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Liam Dixon, did not return a message seeking comment.