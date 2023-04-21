Couple squabble at Kane County Government Center results in felony charges

GENEVA – An Aurora man was charged with felony criminal damage to government property when he allegedly shattered a glass door at the Kane County Government Center in a dispute with his girlfriend, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Casey M. Clark, 27, of the 900 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, was charged April 13 with two felony counts criminal damage to government property and criminal damage to property in excess of $500 but not more than $10,000 and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the charging documents.

The broken glass door would cost approximately $2,000 to replace, according to the report.

The charges stem from an incident at 11:30 a.m. April 12 when Clark and his girlfriend were arguing and a front entrance glass door got shattered, the report stated.

“Casey was upset and yelling profanities about a female inside the building,” the report stated. “Casey stated, ‘I didn’t think that window was going to break’ … Casey stated that he did strike the door, but that he did not mean for it to break.”

Clark told deputies that he was upset because he had to get to work and his girlfriend wanted to leave him at the Government Center and make him walk there, the report stated.

Clark was transported to the hospital to treat an injured elbow, the report stated.

Deputies spoke with Clark’s girlfriend who “was emotionally distressed and was crying,” the report stated.

She said she and Clark were dating, the report stated.

She had an appointment in the Government Center and had told Clark to stay home. He insisted on going with her. And when they entered the lower level Building A at the Government Center, she told him to wait outside, the report stated.

At that point, Clark “then became upset and started to yell. (She) stated Casey was asked to lower his voice or exit the building by security. (She) stated Casey then damaged the door and exited the building,” the report stated.

Clark was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is to appear in court May 5.

Clark’s public defender did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.