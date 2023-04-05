Batavia police investigate car burglaries and stolen vehicle

Batavia police are investigating reports of several car burglaries early Tuesday morning, as well as the theft of Jeep later that day.

The first report of car burglaries came in at 5:43 a.m. April 4 in the 600 block of Brady Way. While investigating the burglaries, officers located and recovered an unoccupied Kia sedan in the 500 block of Alberosky Way, which had been reported stolen by the Chicago Police Department, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Later Tuesday morning, police received a report of a stolen white Jeep from the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Lusted Lane, and two additional car burglary reports in the 2300 block of Bird Lane.

All of the incidents happened in the Tanglewood subdivision and are likely connected. There is no evidence of forced entry, the release stated.

Batavia Police are following up on leads and working with other law enforcement agencies. Video surveillance provided by residents indicated there were several individuals committing these burglaries, the release stated.

The suspects are believed to have arrived in the neighborhood in a white SUV, and black SUV, and the recovered Kia sedan.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and not to leave any valuables or keys in them. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.