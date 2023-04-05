Batavia man reports possible ‘ruse’ burglary after individual poses as city utility worker

Batavia police are investigating a report Tuesday of missing jewelry, days after an individual posing as a Batavia city electrical employee approached a resident at his home in the 300 block of Blair Street.

According to a Batavia Police Department news release, the alleged victim reported that between March 27 and 30 someone came to his house during the day and told him there was an issue with his home. The alleged perpetrator guided the man to his backyard, before receiving a phone call. The person told the resident they would return, but never did.

The Batavia Police Department confirmed there were no city employees at the victim’s home during those dates.

All city of Batavia employees and all public utility employees should have official ID with them, and residents are advised to call the appropriate department if suspicious, the release stated.

Criminals who perpetrate ruse burglaries often will try to distract their victims, allowing another individual to enter the residence undetected and steal the victim’s property. These burglaries can occur in a matter of minutes, and often target the community’s older population, the release stated.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.