Four Elburn business hits could have been related to Geneva, Batavia smash-and-grabs: police

Four Elburn businesses were burglarized early Wednesday, in hits that could have been related to several smash-and-grabs at businesses on Randall Road in Geneva and Batavia, police said.

Police responded to an alarm just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mobil gas station on Main Street and found the front glass door broken out, according to an Elburn Police Department news release. While there, another alarm call came in from a business on East Route 38. Police later found three additional Elburn businesses that had been burglarized.

In addition to the Mobil gas station, thieves struck the Smoke/Vape Shop, OMG Mexican Restaurant and Subway shop, according to the release. The front doors or glass windows were smashed in all of the businesses, and losses included cash and small items located near the entrances, the release stated. An unsuccessful burglary attempt also was made at Rosati’s Pizza, police said.

The alarm calls in Elburn happened just an hour before police responded to burglaries in Geneva and then Batavia.

Elburn police are working with other area detectives to coordinate the investigation into these burglaries.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Geneva police discovered a burglarized business in the 1700 block of South Randall Road, where the offenders possibly used a brick or a fire extinguisher to break out the storefront glass to get inside, according to a Geneva Police Department news release.

At the same time, police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in close proximity to the burglarized business.

Two Batavia businesses also targeted by an alleged Geneva smash-and-grab crew early Wednesday were Woof Beach, 1840 Mill St., and Liquors & Tobacco, 1804 Mill St. Their glass front doors were broken. Both Batavia and Geneva police are investigating. (Photo provided by Batavia Police)

Batavia police patroling that city’s nearby Randall Road corridor received information minutes later about the burglaries in Geneva. An officer then saw a vehicle, later determined to be a stolen Kia sedan, speeding away from the area of Mill Street and Randall Road, according to a news release.

The car ultimately got away, heading east on Interstate 88 after police abandoned the pursuit due to safety reasons when vehicle speeds became unreasonable and the vehicle’s occupants began throwing things out of the Kia’s windows, the release stated.

Elburn Police are reminding business owners to ensure alarm or camera systems are functioning properly at their locations.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Elburn Police Department at 630-365-5070.