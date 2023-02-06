Aurora police officer shoots person armed with knives

An Aurora police officer today shot a person who was allegedly armed with knives at a house in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora.

The officer shot the subject after the subject charged an officer while armed with knives, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. The subject is in critical condition at an area hospital.

In accordance with Illinois law, an independent agency is conducting the investigation. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an investigation.

Officers were dispatched to the house for a report of a subject armed with multiple knives and allegedly making threats towards people on scene, according to the release. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful, the release stated.

The subject then charged an officer while still armed with knives. Following the shooting, officers immediately rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on scene, according to the release.

The department plans to release more details about the incident during a news conference Monday morning.