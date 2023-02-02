Batavia man held scissors to his throat at Kane Public Defender’s Office

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Batavia man who became distraught while at the Kane County Public Defender’s Office Wednesday held a pair of scissors to his throat before being tased and taken into custody, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Daeshawn J. Clemons, 20, Batavia, was at the office for a scheduled court appearance, but then learned that a warrant was issued for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the release.

“Clemons became distraught and grabbed a pair of scissors on a desk in the area, then threatened to harm himself,” the release stated.

Sheriff’s deputies, who were dispatched at 9:21 a.m., tried de-escalation tactics to calm Clemons. But when they were unsuccessful, and Clemons did not comply with several commands for him to drop the scissors, deputies tased him for the safety of all staff involved and officers present, the release stated.

Clemons received medical attention on scene and was later taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

No courthouse staff members or responding police officers were injured.

Clemons is being held at the Kane County jail on charges of felony possession of a knife with intent to use, and misdemeanor charges of to carry or possess a weapon in a government building, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct, the release stated.

Records show Clemons has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

St. Charles police, Campton Hills police and the Fox River and Countryside Fire/ Rescue District assisted.