Elgin man charged with reproducing child porn of victim under age 13

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Elgin man was charged with 10 felony counts of reproducing child pornography with a victim under age 13, and 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to a joint news release from Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Hain and Mosser alleged that Steven J. Young, 64, of the 1-99 block of Aldine Street, Elgin, reproduced and possessed multiple videos and images of child pornography, according to the release.

Young was charged Jan. 17 and is currently being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bond, with 10% or $10,000, required to be released on bail, according to the release, court and jail records.

If Young posts bond, he is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 17, he is not to access file sharing websites, social media websites or websites characterized as pornographic, the release stated.

Young is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 for plea setting, court records show.

No attorney of record was listed in court documents.

The 10 charges of reproducing child pornography are all Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

The 10 charges of possessing child pornography are all Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or probation of up to 48 months, if convicted.

The case was investigated and charged as a result of a collaboration between the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the collaboration, along with assistant state’s attorneys with specialized knowledge in the investigation and prosecution of child pornography cases.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement, according to its website www.icactaskforce.org.