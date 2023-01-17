Kane traffic stop yields charges for fentanyl, cocaine, 2 loaded guns

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A traffic stop for speeding in Rutland Township led to the driver’s arrest on charges of drugs and weapons possession, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a white Chevrolet Trax for speeding 78 miles an hour in a 70-mph zone at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 15. The Chevrolet Trax was traveling west on I-90 in Rutland Township, according to the release and Sheriff Ron Hain.

Detectives smelled raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and upon checking the criminal history of the driver, Aaron M. Mitchell, 28, of the 200 block of Fox Lane, Walworth, Wis., they learned that he was a convicted felon, the release stated.

A search of Mitchell yielded approximately 255 grams of crack cocaine in his clothing, the release stated.

A search of the vehicle yielded a Glock 44 .22 caliber firearm and an SAR9 9mm pistol, both with magazines and one round in the chambers, the release stated.

The Kane County Criminal Interdiction Team recovered two guns and drugs Jan. 15 in a traffic stop in Rutland Township, resulting in the arrest of Aaron M. Mitchell, 28, of Wisconsin. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives could see the pistol from the front passenger window, as it was in the driver’s door frame, the release stated.

Detectives also recovered 10 tinfoil packages consistent with narcotics packaging. They each contained a white powdery substance testing positive for fentanyl and weighed 3.69 grams, the release stated.

Detectives also found approximately 35 grams of marijuana and a box of .22 caliber ammunition, the release stated.

Mitchell was charged with seven felonies: armed habitual criminal, armed violence, delivery of over 100 grams of cocaine, two counts each of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Mitchell is being held in the Kane County jail on $250,000 bond. He would need to post $25,000 or 10% as bail in order to be released.

No attorney was listed for Mitchel in court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25 for a status hearing, court records show.

The most serious charges against Mitchell are armed violence and armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.