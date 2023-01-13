Kane County resident evades scam when grifter can’t keep lies straight

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A St. Charles Township man dodged losing money to a phone scam when the con man couldn’t keep the name of the utility straight, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

The resident of the 43W600 block of Route 64, St. Charles Township, reported Jan. 6 that a man called, who said he was from Comcast, and that the resident’s bill was two months behind, the report stated.

The man said if the resident didn’t pay, his service would be shut off in 10 minutes, and provided a name and address, the report stated.

The resident called the number back three times, eventually getting ahold of the same caller – but this time he said he worked for ComEd.

Another man in the background corrected him, saying, “Comcast, not ComEd,” so the resident asked to speak to a supervisor, the report stated.

He was told the supervisors were busy and never got to talk to any of them.

A deputy called the scammer suspect’s number and got a message stating it was a TextNow account.

The resident, who did not lose any money, made the report to police so it would be documented.

Deputies advised him to monitor his credit and other accounts.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, getting a call from a utility threatening to turn off service immediate is probably a scam.

“Someone calls claiming to be from your gas, water, or electric company,” according to the FTC website, consumer.ftc.gov. “They say your service will be cut off if you don’t pay them immediately. This is a scam. Real utility companies don’t do this. But these scammers want to scare you into paying, before you have time to confirm what they’re telling you.”

The FTC recommends hanging up and calling the utility yourself and report the scam; never wire or pay a bill with a reloadable card, gift card or cryptocurrency; and report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and to the attorney general.