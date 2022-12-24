Elgin man pleads guilty to reproducing child pornography, sentenced to 8 years in jail

An Elgin man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to reproducing child pornography, authorities said.
Patrick K. Shanahan, 35, of the 200 block of South State Street, Elgin, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea of reproducing child pornography, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Shanahan faced up to 30 years in jail for the Class X felony.
On or about Aug. 16, 2020, Shanahan disseminated a video recording of a child younger than 13 being sexually abused, the release stated.
In accordance with state law, Shanahan will receive credit for 278 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he had been held on a $200,000 bail.
In addition to the prison term, Shanahan must also register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.
“This is not a victimless crime,” Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said in the release. “Every time someone sees this video recording or shares this recording, the child depicted in it is victimized. I hope that people who view or share child sex abuse material begin to realize what they risk and who they harm when they download or upload this stuff.”