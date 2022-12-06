Batavia police investigating residential burglary

Batavia police are investigating a residential burglary that happened Friday in the 800 block of Gosselin Circle.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the home at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a burglary. Officers found what appeared to be forced entry through a first floor window.

No one was home at the time and it’s unclear if anything was taken. Residents in the area are being asked to check any exterior surveillance footage around the time of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.