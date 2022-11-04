Elburn man faces multiple felonies in attack on man serving legal papers

ELBURN – An Elburn man was charged with four felonies in connection with an alleged attack on a process server who was trying to serve him legal papers, according to Elburn police reports and court records.

Richard J. House, 50, of the 1400 block of Souders Avenue, Elburn, was indicted Oct. 19 on two felony charges of aggravated battery to a person older than 60 and two felony counts of aggravated battery to a process server, felony theft of the process server’s truck keys and misdemeanor charges of theft of the truck keys and criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to the charging documents.

A private detective serving court documents to House related to an incident that happened in September told police that House had attacked him, took his keys and paperwork out of his truck, the report stated.

The process server “had marks around his neck consistent with being placed in a headlock,” the report stated. “House had scratches along both sides of his neck consistent with defensive wounds.”

House told police that he saw the man, now known as the process server, taking pictures through his window and walking over to his open garage door to take more pictures, the report stated.

House watched the man walk back to his truck, then went outside to confront him, the report stated.

House told police the process server “said he had a gun and that he would shoot him. House then attacked (the process server) in front of his truck,” the report stated. The process server “retreated into his truck and House reached into the vehicle to grab the paperwork. House then took (his) keys that had fallen in his driveway and went back inside his residence and told his wife to call 911.”

The process server told police he knocked on House’s door to serve him with court documents but House refused to answer, so he left the documents in the door jamb, photographed them on the door, the report stated.

The process server said he also took photos of the house as a whole, including the open garage, then went to leave in his truck, the report stated.

The process server told police his keys were in the ignition and the engine was running when House allegedly put him in a headlock, the report stated.

The process server eventually broke free and got into his truck, but House allegedly reached in and took the keys from the ignition, also grabbing some paperwork that was in the truck, the report stated.

The process server told police he is a licensed private investigator with a valid concealed carry permit, and that he was armed at the time, but that he never drew his weapon nor threatened to use it against House, the report stated.

House posted $1,000 bail or 10% of the $10,000 bond that was set.

The four aggravated battery charges are the most serious that House faces, as they are Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000 if convicted.

Attorney Gary Johnson said he just came on as co-counsel for House and could not comment because he has not reviewed details of the case yet. A message left for House’s other attorney seeking comment was not returned.

House is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 16 for a status hearing, court records show.