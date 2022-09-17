Elburn police arrest teen

ELBURN – Elburn police arrested 16-year-old boy early Wednesday at Keslinger Road and Johnston Drive, officials announced in a news release.

The boy was charged with not having a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police officer, causing property damage over $300, speeding and driving without a license, the release stated.

Police did not provide any further information about the incident leading to the boy’s arrest.